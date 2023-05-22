Trends :Stocks To WatchRs 2,000 Note UpdatesFuel Prices In IndiaGold Prices TodayProvident Fund
Home » Business » PhonePe Secures Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic

PhonePe Secures Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic

The latest tranche brings the total investment from General Atlantic and its co-investors to $550 million

Advertisement

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 13:22 IST

New Delhi, India

PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million of primary capital in the current round. (Representative image)
PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million of primary capital in the current round. (Representative image)

PhonePe on Monday said it has secured an additional $100 million investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, as part of its ongoing fundraise. This latest tranche brings the total investment from General Atlantic and its co-investors to $550 million. The investment reaffirms General Atlantic’s conviction in PhonePe’s business and growth potential.

“With this latest primary infusion from General Atlantic, PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million of primary capital in the current round," the company said in a statement.

Follow us on

About the Author

Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: May 22, 2023, 13:22 IST
last updated: May 22, 2023, 13:22 IST
Read More