Planning A Visit To A Bank This Month? Know June Holidays

The list of bank holidays for June 2023 has been released. It is important for everyone to be aware of it so as to plan their visit accordingly. The bank holidays in India are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Every year, it publishes a list of bank holidays which comprises national, state and religious holidays.

In the month of June, banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days. But, not every bank across the country will remain closed for these 12 days. As per the list, the banks will remain shut on different state holidays, regional festivities and weekly holidays like Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. Recently the RBI announced the withdrawal of 2,000 notes from circulation and has given a deadline of September 30, 2023. So, if you are planning to go to the bank, check out the list of bank holidays for this month.

2 June 2023- Friday- Telangana Formation Day- Banks will remain closed in Telangana

4 June 2023- Sunday- Weekly holiday and Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti - Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab

10 June 2023 - Second Saturday Holiday - banks will be closed across India

11 June 2023 - Sunday - Weekly holiday - banks will be closed across India

14 June 2023 - Wednesday - Pahili Raja - Banks will remain closed in Orissa

15 June 2023 - Thursday - Raja Sankranti YMA Day - Banks will remain closed in Orissa and Mizoram

15 June 2023 - Thursday - Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday - Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir

18 June 2023 - Sunday - Weekly holiday - banks will be closed across India

20 June 2023 - Tuesday - Ratha Yatra - Banks will remain closed in Orissa and Manipur

24 June 2023 - Fourth Saturday Holiday - banks will be closed across India

25 June 2023 - Sunday - Weekly holiday- banks will be closed across India

26 June 2023 - Monday - Kharchi Puja holiday - Banks will remain closed in Tripura

28 June 2023 - Wednesday - Eid-ul-Azha - Banks will remain closed in Jammu-Kashmir, Maharashtra and Kerala

29 June 2023 - Thursday - Eid-ul-Azha - banks will be closed across India

30 June 2023 - Friday- Reema-Id-ul-Azha- Banks will remain closed in Mizoram and Odisha

Please note that online banking services and ATM transaction facilities will be available for people on all days.