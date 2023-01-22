Planning Air Travel Between Feb 1-Sept 30? Air India Offering Discount On Ticket Prices; Check Details

Tata group-owned Air India is offering discounts between January 21 and January 23 on its flight tickets across the airline’s domestic network in the run-up to the celebrations of India’s 74th Republic Day, according to a statement. The discounts, which can be availed on all Air India’s booking platforms including through its authorised travel agents, will be available for travel between February 1 and September 30, 2023.

These discounted flight tickets under the Fly Air India Sale (FLYAI SALE) will be available in Economy Class.

“Starting from an incredibly low one-way fare of Rs 1,705, the discounts will be available on over 49 domestic destinations. Whether it’s the dream holiday tour with family or any business visit, one can grab these heavily discounted tickets on Air India’s wide domestic network," Air India said in a statement.

Here Are Some Of The One-Way Discounted Fares (all inclusive):

Delhi To Mumbai: Rs 5,075

Chennai To Delhi: Rs 5,895

Bengaluru To Mumbai: Rs 2,319

Delhi to Udaipur: Rs 3,680

Delhi to Goa: Rs 5,656

Delhi to Port Blair: Rs 8,690

Delhi to Srinagar: Rs 3,730

Ahmedabad to Mumbai: Rs 1,806

Goa to Mumbai: Rs 2,830

Dimapur to Guwahati: Rs 1,783.

Tatas took over Air India and Air India Express in January this year. The Tata group in October 2021 emerged as the winning bidder for loss-making Air India. It offered a bid of Rs 18,000 crore, comprising cash payment of Rs 2,700 crore and taking over the carrier’s debt worth Rs 15,300 crore. In January 2022, the Tata group regained ownership of Air India.

Since taking over Air India in January this year, Tatas have unveiled a comprehensive transformation plan for reviving the loss-making airline. The plan focuses on five factors — industry leadership, robust operations, commercial efficiency, industry best-talent and exceptional customer experience.

The Group in November also announced the merger of Air India and Vistara by March 2024. Once the merger process is complete, Tata Group will have 97.9 per cent stakes in the AI-Vistara-AI Express-AirAsia India Pvt Ltd (AAIPL) combined entity. SIA has committed to an investment of $250 million as soon as this integration takes place.

