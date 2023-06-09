Planning To Buy A House? Ways To Increase Home Loan Eligibility

Home loans enable individuals to fulfil their dreams of owning a home. Whether you are a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade to a new property, home loans provide a convenient and accessible way to finance your real estate aspirations. These loans are offered by various financial institutions, such as banks and housing finance companies, and are tailored to meet the specific needs of homebuyers. However, securing a big home loan requires careful planning, financial stability, and a strong credit history. The eligibility is determined by several factors, including credit score, loan term, repayment capacity, and income.

Lenders conduct a thorough assessment based on these elements to evaluate whether an applicant qualifies for a home loan. Understanding the methods to enhance home loan eligibility empowers applicants to take proactive steps and position themselves favourably for loan approval, bringing them closer to owning their dream homes.

As per Forbes, there are several strategies to enhance loan eligibility. Timely repayment of loans, including credit card dues and EMIs, can contribute to improving your CIBIL or credit score. Maintaining a low credit utilization ratio is also advantageous. Collaborating with family members who possess a favourable credit score and applying for a joint home loan can boost eligibility while distributing the repayment responsibility.

Opting for a longer loan tenure, although resulting in higher overall interest payments, may increase the likelihood of approval. Clearing existing debts positively impacts the debt-to-income ratio, and keeping the Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio (FOIR) below 40% enhances the chances of securing a loan.

To enhance your financial standing and bolster eligibility, it is beneficial to disclose any supplementary sources of income, such as rental income or part-time businesses. Additionally, making a higher down payment can reduce the loan amount and lower interest payments. Lenders generally prefer a stable employment history with a minimum continuous service period of two years.