Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaInflation
Home » Business » Planning To Get Your Property Registered? Here’s What You Need To Know

Planning To Get Your Property Registered? Here’s What You Need To Know

The registry also charges the government's fixed fee, which is based on the cost of the land.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 11:42 IST

Delhi, India

The government is in charge of land registration.
The government is in charge of land registration.

When you buy property, you must register it. The government requests a variety of documents for the registry, which must be provided by both parties, the seller and the buyer. The registry fees are determined by the location and the type of property. Let us tell you that land registration is a legal process in which one person’s land is transferred into the name of another person. The government of India is in charge of land registration. This registry also charges the government’s fixed fee, which is based on the cost of the land. If you are unfamiliar with the registry charges, you can learn more by visiting various official online portals.

Even now, many people lack thorough knowledge of it. As a result, additional money is frequently taken from the people.

Advertisement

The stamp duty charge is the most important aspect of the money spent on the land registry. That is, the government deducts the cost of the land registry through the use of a stamp. Different stamp duties are payable, depending on the land. For example, there is a lower fee for purchasing land in a hamlet and a higher fee for purchasing land in a city. This stamp duty fee must be paid per the land’s circle rate or the government rate.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Stamp duty rates are set by state governments and hence vary across the country, which ranges between 3% and 10% of the property’s value. In addition to the stamp duty on the property, you will have to pay registration fees, which are typically collected by the central government and are uniform throughout states. The registration cost is typically 1% of the entire market value of the property.

    For example, if a person wishes to buy a Rs 60 lakh property in Delhi, where the stamp duty rate is 6%, he must pay Rs 3.6 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 60,000 in registration fees.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: July 12, 2023, 11:42 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 11:42 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App