Planning To Get Your Property Registered? Here’s What You Need To Know

When you buy property, you must register it. The government requests a variety of documents for the registry, which must be provided by both parties, the seller and the buyer. The registry fees are determined by the location and the type of property. Let us tell you that land registration is a legal process in which one person’s land is transferred into the name of another person. The government of India is in charge of land registration. This registry also charges the government’s fixed fee, which is based on the cost of the land. If you are unfamiliar with the registry charges, you can learn more by visiting various official online portals.

Even now, many people lack thorough knowledge of it. As a result, additional money is frequently taken from the people.

The stamp duty charge is the most important aspect of the money spent on the land registry. That is, the government deducts the cost of the land registry through the use of a stamp. Different stamp duties are payable, depending on the land. For example, there is a lower fee for purchasing land in a hamlet and a higher fee for purchasing land in a city. This stamp duty fee must be paid per the land’s circle rate or the government rate.