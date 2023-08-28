Planning To Install Solar Panels At Home? This Company Does It For Free

The world is witnessing several experiments around renewable energy resources. The installation of solar panels can help people get electricity at affordable prices. People are thus stepping in with the decision to get solar panels installed in their homes. The solar panel not only makes electricity affordable but also contributes to saving power, as it generates electricity as per your need. Installing solar panels can be prohibitively expensive for some, as it requires paying a large sum all at once. To solve this issue, a new model has been introduced in the market. The model enables you to pay your monthly electricity bill generated by solar panels. You will not have to pay for the installation of solar panels; instead, a firm named RESCO will take charge of everything.

RESCO (Renewable Electricity Service Company) model offers consumers electricity generated from renewable sources. As per the company’s model, the solar panels will be mounted on the roof of the consumer’s house and a third party will be investing in the installations. The job of RESCO is to supervise the installation project. The ownership and administration of the solar panels will be under the RESCO concept. Notably, consumers will not be needed to make any investment in RESCO model solar. They are required to just pay for what they utilise.