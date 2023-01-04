Planning To Invest? These 2023 IPOs Can Be Your Go-To Choices

Following the massive IPOs of companies like LIC, Delhivery, Nykaa, Zomato, Paytm, and PB Fintech over the previous two years, 2023 appears to be just as interesting for investors. The series of anticipated IPOs for 2023 looks optimistic but the dates of the majority of these offerings have not yet been declared. Continue reading as we list some of the significant IPOs anticipated for 2023.

Those who love the Tata group will have a joyous 2023. Tata Group is finally prepared to launch not just one but two IPOs this year, following TCS’ IPO in 2004. Both Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky) and Tata Technologies want to list on the stock market this year. Last month, Tata Play made the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India history by using the confidential pre-filing of documents option for its initial public offering (IPO).

Oyo, a major player in the hospitality sector, was slated to go public last year, almost ten years after its founding in 2013. But the company has encountered several obstacles on the way to going public. The IPO, which was scheduled to launch in early 2023, is anticipated to be in the range of Rs 8,000 crore in size. But SEBI recently wrote to the company asking it to revise more portions in its Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Indian food delivery service Swiggy is already making plans to raise $800 million to $1 billion in an IPO planned to be launched in early 2023 after crossing the $10 billion value in January 2022 and becoming a decacorn. Additionally, Swiggy has started recruiting independent directors for its board and intended to present itself as more than just a meal delivery service.

Another eagerly anticipated IPO of 2023 might be that of Byju’s. Since last year, it has been planning an IPO. Within the next months, Byju’s plans to submit the necessary paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO), and the business anticipates a $40 billion valuation at the time of listing. It was revealed in November 2022 that Byju’s is also putting the finishing touch on plans for a $1 billion IPO of its teaching business.

