Planning To Start An E-Business? Here’s All You Need To Know

Digitisation has made life simpler, giving way to several new commercial prospects. If you want to start a business, be it from any corner of the world, you can simply do it online. If you are planning to sell anything online, doing so on an internet shopping site can significantly enhance your sales. Wondering how? Don’t worry, we will tell you. Listing your products on an online shopping platform is very easy. Anyone and everyone can sell any type of product online. So without further ado, let’s get started.

You can list your products on different E-shopping websites, even if you have a physical shop. To do so, you have to create your seller account on a particular website like Amazon or Flipkart.

Advertisement

To offer your products online, you must register with the following information.

You must have a professional email address, where all your order-related emails will be sent.

You will also require a mobile number.

The paperwork must include your PAN card details.

You must also have a bank account to do the transactions.

GST registration is also required.

To sell items online, you either have your product or a product from another company. Currently, GST must be paid on the majority of items. In this case, it is equally critical that you register for GST to sell your products online. You do not need a GST number if you simply offer GST-free goods.