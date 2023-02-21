PM Kisan 13th Installment Likely This Week; How To Check Beneficiary Status

As lakhs of farmers in India are waiting for the 13th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN), here’s the good news for them as they are expected to get the amount this week. According to reports, the Rs 2,000 payment is likely to be released on February 24.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible landholding farmers’ families get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. The money is provided each year in three instalments — April-July, August-November and December-March. The PM Kisan Scheme was started in December 2018 to provide the pension to such farmer families who need financial support.

According to the PM Kisan website, this is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the government of India. However, there are certain rules regarding the PM Kisan schemes, and every farmer is not eligible to apply for it. It is available only for small landholding farmers. Here are details about the eligibility criteria of the PM Kisan scheme.

Which Farmers Can Apply for PM Kisan Scheme?

Any government scheme has certain eligibility criteria, based on which, benefits are released. For the PM Kisan scheme, small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Apart from this, all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

How To Check Beneficiary Status?

1) Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

2) Click on the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the homepage

3) Now, click on the tab ‘Beneficiary Status’

The beneficiary status can also be checked by visiting the link — https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx to check status:

1) On the homepage, fill in your Aadhaar number, PM Kisan Account number or your registered mobile number, either of the three

2) After filling the details, select ‘Get Data’ option

3) Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

eKYC is Mandatory

The government has made it mandatory to do an eKYC by te eligible farmers to continue receiving the benefits of PM KISAN. “eKYC is MANDATORY for PM-KISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PM-KISAN Portal," says a note on the website. This means that farmers who have not completed their eKYC within the due date may not receive their allowance anymore.

