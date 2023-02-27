PM-KISAN 13th Installment Released: How To Check Beneficiary Status Online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 13th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) worth Rs 16,800 crore for over eight crore eligible farmers, at an event to be held at Belagavi, Karnataka. With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries is expected to cross Rs 2.30 lakh crore.

The 13th installment announcement under the PM-KISAN comes 4 months after the 12th instalment released in October 2022. The 11th installment was released in May 2022. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. The money is provided each year in three instalments — April-July, August-November and December-March. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018.

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja were also present at the event.

How To Check Beneficiary Status?

1) Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

2) Click on the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the homepage

3) Now, click on the tab ‘Beneficiary Status’

The beneficiary status can also be checked by visiting the link — https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx to check status:

1) On the homepage, fill in your Aadhaar number, PM Kisan Account number or your registered mobile number, either of the three

2) After filling the details, select ‘Get Data’ option

3) Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

PM-KISAN: Check Your Name in Beneficiary List

Step 1: Visit PM Kisan official website www.pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Beneficiary list’ tab in the right corner of the page

Step 3: Select details from the drop-down such as select state, district, sub-district, block, and village

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get report’ tab

After this, the beneficiary list detail will be displayed.

You can call on the nelpline numbers — 155261 and 011-24300606.

At the Belgavi event, Modi on Monday also dedicated the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building, to the nation. The railway station has been redeveloped at an approximate cost of about Rs 190 crore to provide world-class amenities to the passengers.

Another railway project that was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister is the rail line doubling project between Londa-Belagavi-Ghataprabha section at Belagavi.

This project, developed at a cost of about Rs 930 crore, will enhance line capacity along the busy Mumbai – Pune – Hubballi – Bengaluru railway line, leading to promotion of trade, commerce and economic activities in the region, according to an official release.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of six multi-village scheme projects under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission in Belagavi, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1,585 crore and benefit about 8.8 lakh people living in more than 315 villages.

