PM KISAN 13th Installment To Be Released By PM Modi Today; How To Check Beneficiary Status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN today at an event to be held at Belagavi, Karnataka

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 11:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday release the 13th instalment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) worth Rs 16,800 crore to over eight crore eligible farmers.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. The money is provided each year in three instalments — April-July, August-November and December-March. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018.

The Prime Minister will release the 13th instalment at an event to be held at Belagavi, Karnataka, an official statement released on Sunday.

More than one lakh attendees, comprising PM-KISAN and Jal Jeevan Mission beneficiaries are expected to take part in the event. The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja will also be present.

The 11th and 12th instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme were released in May and October 2022.

The PM-KISAN scheme has already provided significant benefits to farmers across the country, and this latest instalment will further boost their incomes and contribute to the growth of the agriculture sector, the statement said.

Till now, over Rs 2.25 lakh crore of funds have been disbursed under the scheme to more than 11 crore farmer families, primarily small and marginal farmers.

Notably, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Rs 1.75 lakh crore were distributed in multiple instalments to support these needy farmers. The Scheme has also benefited over three crore women beneficiaries who have collectively received over Rs 53,600 crores in funds.

How To Check Beneficiary Status?

1) Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

2) Click on the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the homepage

3) Now, click on the tab ‘Beneficiary Status’

The beneficiary status can also be checked by visiting the link — https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx to check status:

1) On the homepage, fill in your Aadhaar number, PM Kisan Account number or your registered mobile number, either of the three

2) After filling the details, select ‘Get Data’ option

3) Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

eKYC is Mandatory

The government has made it mandatory to do an eKYC by te eligible farmers to continue receiving the benefits of PM KISAN. “eKYC is MANDATORY for PM-KISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PM-KISAN Portal," says a note on the website. This means that farmers who have not completed their eKYC within the due date may not receive their allowance anymore.

