PM Kisan 14th Instalment Release Date Out: Check Status And All Other Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 14th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) to more than 8.5 crore farmers on July 27, 2023, and have an interaction with them in Sikar, Rajasthan. The scheme offers a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum to landholding farmers’ families, which is paid out in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The PM-Kisan scheme was initially meant for small and marginal farmers (SMFs) having landholding upto 2 hectares but scope of the scheme was extended to cover all landholding farmers from June 01, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 13th instalment of PM-Kisan Yojana (Scheme) in February.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Status Check Steps:

Visit the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi- pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the homepage

Click on the tab ‘Beneficiary Status’

Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Click on ‘Get Data’

Steps To Apply For PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’ and enter Aadhaar number and fill the captcha

Enter required details and click on ‘Yes’

Fill the information asked in the PM-Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a print out for future reference.

The government has introduced a new face authentication feature in the PM-Kisan Yojana (Scheme) app, allowing beneficiary farmers to fulfil their e-KYC process using facial scanning on their mobile phones. This replaces the previous methods of biometric verification at specific centres or receiving one-time passwords on Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers for e-KYC completion.

PM Kisan is one of the world’s largest DBT schemes in which farmers get Rs 6,000 directly transferred through Aadhaar-linked bank accounts in three instalments in a year. 2.42 lakh crore has been transferred to the accounts of more than 11 crore farmers, of whom more than 3 crore were women.