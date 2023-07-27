PM-KISAN 14th Installment: PM Modi Releases Rs 17,000 Crore For 8.5 Crore Farmers

PM-KISAN 14th Installment Released: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 27, released the 14th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) worth Rs 17,000 crore for about 8.5 crore eligible farmers. The announcement was made at an event held at Sikar, Rajasthan, on Thursday.

PM Modi also dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation, apart from onboarding 1,600 FPOs (farmer producer organisations) on ONDC.

So far, the government has transferred a total amount of about Rs 2.50 lakh crore to the beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The 14th installment announcement under the PM-KISAN comes 5 months after the 13th instalment released in February 2023. The 12th installment was released in October 2022, while the 11th installment was released in May 2022.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. The money is provided each year in three instalments — April-July, August-November and December-March. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The scheme was launched in February 2019.

How To Check Beneficiary Status?

1) Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

2) Now, click on the tab ‘Know Your Status’ on the right side of the page

3) Enter you registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option

3) Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

PM-KISAN: Check Your Name in Beneficiary List

Step 1: Visit PM Kisan official website www.pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Beneficiary list’ tab.

Step 3: Select details from the drop-down such as select state, district, sub-district, block, and village

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get report’ tab