The Union Budget 2023–24, scheduled to be announced in the parliament on February 1, has good news for the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. According to a report by Zee Business, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to increase the instalment amount of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers. This amount can be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 and is likely to be divided into four instalments of Rs 2,000 each, as per the report. The instalment amount is released every 4 months.

Currently, farmers are waiting for the Central government to release the 13th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana soon. As part of this scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to all land-holding farmer families. The entire support is directly transferred to the bank accounts of these beneficiaries. According to reports, the 13th instalment is likely to come in January end but the exact date has not been announced yet.

A total of 13 crore farmer families will be the beneficiaries of the 13th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Also, farmer families have to fulfil certain criteria for availing of these benefits. As stated in the reports, only those farmers who fulfil the rules of e-KYC and other criteria will get the benefit.

The announcement of increasing the income support from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 was done last year as well by the Central government. Reportedly, this step was contemplated by the government at that time keeping in mind elections in 5 states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Apart from increasing the money under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, it was also expected that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may also announce the setting up of a panel on MSP (minimum support price) for all crops. Many had alleged that these steps are a violation of the model code of conduct but analysts disagreed on this. According to them, these steps were not confined to a particular state and did not violate the model code of conduct.

