PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How To Do e-KYC Ahead Of 14th Instalment

The Central government’s ambitious Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has been benefiting farmers all over the country and 13 instalments of the assured aid have already been credited to their bank accounts. The 14th instalment is expected soon, however, if one has not done e-KYC and land verification, they may face complications in receiving the instalment. The last date for getting e-KYC done is June 15 and hence you have just one day to get it done.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme), the central government gives Rs 6,000 every year to the farmers. This amount is given in three instalments. The assistance amount is directly deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers. The amount of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is given to either the husband or the wife. The 13th instalment was received by 8 crore 2 lakh farmers and a total of Rs 16,800 crore was transferred to their bank accounts.

Additionally, the government has made e-KYC with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi mandatory for farmers receiving government assistance. The Haryana government is promoting e-KYC among farmers through a campaign. A tweet about this has also been posted from the Haryana government’s official Twitter account.