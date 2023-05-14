PM-Kisan Scheme: How To Apply For 14th Installment? Here's The Step-By-Step Guide

PM-Kisan 14th Installment: Even as farmers are waiting for the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, the installment is expected to be released by the end of May, according to reports. However, there is no official announcement on this. Meanwhile, farmers can apply for the next installment of PM-Kisan following the following steps:

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. The money is provided each year in three instalments — April-July, August-November and December-March. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018.

Steps to Apply for 14th Installment Online:

Step 1: www.pmkisan.gov.in and go to ‘Farmers Corner’

Step 2: Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’, enter Aadhaar number and fill captcha

Step 3: Enter required details and click on ‘Yes’

Step 4: Fill the information asked in the PM-Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a print out for future reference.

The 13th installment of the PM-KISAN worth Rs 16,800 crore was released in February for over eight crore eligible farmers. With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries crossed Rs 2.30 lakh crore. The 13th installment announcement under the PM-KISAN came four months after the 12th instalment released in October 2022. The 11th installment was released in May 2022.

How To Check Beneficiary Status?

1) Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

2) Click on the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the homepage

3) Now, click on the tab ‘Beneficiary Status’

The beneficiary status can also be checked by visiting the link — https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx to check status:

1) On the homepage, fill in your Aadhaar number, PM Kisan Account number or your registered mobile number, either of the three

2) After filling the details, select ‘Get Data’ option

3) Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

PM-KISAN: Check Your Name in Beneficiary List

Step 1: Visit PM Kisan official website www.pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Beneficiary list’ tab in the right corner of the page

Step 3: Select details from the drop-down such as select state, district, sub-district, block, and village

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get report’ tab

After this, the beneficiary list detail will be displayed.

You can also call on the helpline numbers — 155261 and 011-24300606.

