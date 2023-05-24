PM Kisan Yojana: Will The Husband And Wife Receive Rs 6000 Separately Or Jointly?

The Centre introduced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in 2019. Through this initiative, the government transfers Rs 6,000 to each registered farmer every year. The money is sent in three instalments to the farmers. The government has not yet made any public announcements on the release of funds for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 14th instalment. Sources claim that the said amount might get transferred sometime between May 26 and May 31.

It is usually a question among farmers whether the scheme is going to benefit both the husband and the wife. Also, whether both the husband and the wife will receive Rs 6,000 separately? The government has already cleared the confusion on the PM Kisan portal. According to the statement, even if both the husband and the wife are farmers, the money will be given to only one person, as the amount is meant for the farmer’s family as a whole.

Either the husband or the wife can register for the scheme for availing of the money. The scheme will be cancelled if more than one person registers for the same family. Only one of their applications will be accepted if both the husband and the wife submit their registrations to the program. Either the husband or the wife will be required to refund the money borrowed from the government if both of them are taking advantage of the sum.

Farmers who signed up for this program after the 13th instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana and are already a part of the scheme can easily determine whether they will be receiving the amount about the 14th instalment or not. By visiting PM Kisan’s official portal a farmer can easily find out whether they are eligible for receiving Rs 2000 as a part of the first segment money.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you check your name in the 2023 PM Kisan list

Visit the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana which is https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Find the beneficiary list option and click on it

A new page will open on the screen where you will have to select your state, district, block number, and village name

After filling in all the necessary information, click on the get report option

A list of beneficiaries will open from where you can find your name