Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He said the parks will boost the textiles sector in the country in line with the 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision.

“PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said, “The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attracts investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs. It will be a great example of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make For the World.’ #PragatiKaPMMitra."

What Is PM MITRA Mega Textile Parks Scheme?

The scheme aims to realise the the prime minister’s vision of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and to position India strongly on the global textiles map. PM MITRA parks is envisaged to help India in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 9 — ‘Build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialization and foster innovation’.

PM MITRA is inspired by the 5F vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister. The ‘5F’ Formula encompasses - Farm to fibre; fibre to factory; factory to fashion; fashion to foreign. This integrated vision will help furthering the growth of textile sector in the economy. No other competing nation has a complete textile ecosystem like India. India is strong in all five Fs.

The scheme is to develop integrated large scale and modern industrial infrastructure facility for entire value-chain of the textile industry. It will reduce logistics costs and improve competitiveness of Indian Textiles. The scheme will help India in attracting investments, boosting employment generation and position itself strongly in the global textile market. These parks are envisaged to be located at sites which have inherent strength for Textile Industry to flourish and have necessary linkages to succeed.

