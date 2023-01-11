Export, Organic and Seed: Govt Approves 3 New Multi-State Cooperative Societies

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of three national level multi-state cooperative societies under Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet approved setting up and promoting a national level multi-state cooperative export society under the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002 with support from relevant Ministries especially Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry through their export related policies, schemes and agencies by following the ‘Whole of Government Approach’ for undertaking exports of all goods and services produced by cooperatives and related entities.

The proposed society will provide thrust to exports from cooperative sector by acting as an umbrella organisation for carrying out and promoting exports. This will help unlocking export potential of Indian cooperatives in global markets.

This proposed society will also help cooperatives in getting benefits of various export related schemes and policies of different ministries of Government of India in a focussed manner.

This will also help in achieving the goal of “Sahakar-se-Samriddhi" though the inclusive growth model of cooperatives where the members would benefit both by realisation of better prices through export of their goods and services and also by dividend distributed out of the surplus generated by the society.

The Cabinet also approved setting up of a national level multi-state seed cooperative society, which will act as an apex organization for production, procurement, processing, branding, labelling, packaging, storage, marketing and distribution of quality seeds; strategic research and development; and to develop a system for preservation and promotion of indigenous natural seeds; through various cooperative societies across the country with support from relevant ministries.

It has also approved the setting up and promoting a national level cooperative society for organic products.

The cooperative society will manage various activities related to organic sector by providing certified and authentic organic products.

It will help in unlocking demand and consumption potential of organic products in domestic as well as in global markets.

This society will also help cooperatives and ultimately their farmer members in getting benefits of high price of organic products through aggregation, branding and marketing on large scale by facilitating testing and certification at affordable cost.

