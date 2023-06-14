PM PRANAM Scheme: Cabinet Likely To Give Approval To Promote Balanced Use of Fertilisers, Says Report

The Union Cabinet is likely to give its approval to the PM PRANAM Scheme today, June 14 (Wednesday), according to a CNBC Awaaz report. It added that the meeting might be approved during the CCEA and Cabinet meetings.

The PM PRANAM (Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana) scheme, announced in the Budget 2023-24, aims to encourage the balanced use of fertilisers in conjunction with bio-fertilisers and organic fertilisers.