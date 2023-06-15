PNB Introduces UPI 123PAY: Here's How To Send Money Without Internet

Under the Digital Payments Vision 2025 initiative to create a cashless and cardless society, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has become the first public sector bank to offer IVR-based UPI service - UPI 123PAY.

The service could be used even in case of non-availability of the internet, making payments seamless throughout the country with limited availability of resources.

Details on UPI 123PAY:

Customers can make payments over the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a 24-hour payment channel. The UPI 123PAY solution will now expand the functionality and make it simpler for phone users, especially for people in areas with limited internet connectivity to conduct any UPI dealings. Thanks to UPI 123PAY, users of feature phones will soon be able to carry out a range of financial transactions based on four technological choices.

Utilising feature phone apps, missed call-based tactics, calling an IVR number, and proximity sound-based payment are a few examples. The UPI 123PAY functionality is straightforward and consists of the following steps:

Advertisement

Step 1: Call the bank’s IVR number at 9188-123-123.

Step 2: Select the service recipient’s name.

Step 3: Identify the transaction with the UPI pin.

UPI 123PAY will be multilingual and will also be available in the regional language of the customer’s choice.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has now added English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and Telugu to the solution.

Advertisement

“India’s large population resides in rural and semi-urban areas. Such a population still relies on cash for their daily needs. With approximately 63 per cent of our branches being located in the rural and semi-urban areas, PNB, has a huge customer base in the remote regions of the nation. To facilitate such people, who do not have access to smartphones or internet connectivity, we are delighted to introduce the functionality of UPI 123PAY," said Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO of PNB.