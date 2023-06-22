Trends :SensexITRGold Prices IndiaBank HolidayAccenture Q4
Home » Business » PNB MetLife Declares Bonus Of Rs 768.6 Cr For 5.52 Lakh Policyholders

PNB MetLife Declares Bonus Of Rs 768.6 Cr For 5.52 Lakh Policyholders

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO, PNB MetLife, said that the Rs 768.6 crore bonus is the highest the company has given out till date

Advertisement

Reported By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 12:21 IST

New Delhi, India

The company declared Rs 768.6 crore bonus, representing a 29% increase from last year. (Representative image)
The company declared Rs 768.6 crore bonus, representing a 29% increase from last year. (Representative image)

PNB MetLife, the life insurance company, has announced that it has declared highest-ever bonus of Rs 768.6 crore for eligible policyholders. This bonus is 29% higher than that of the previous year and is set to benefit 5.52 lakh policyholders.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO, PNB MetLife, said, “The Rs 768.6 crore bonus is the highest we have given out till date, and this is a testament to PNB MetLife’s robust financial performance, sound investment strategies, and efficient risk management practices."

“It highlights the company’s strong position and our ability to generate sustainable returns for our policyholders. This bonus will benefit approximately 5.5 lakh PNB MetLife policyholders and enable us to assist our clients in building a more secure and confident future," Srivastava added.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • PNB MetLife has a strong track record of delivering bonuses to policyholders of participating products over the past 19 years, demonstrating its disciplined approach to investing for sustainable returns. PNB MetLife’s fund management capabilities and experience along with its rigorous risk management practices have made PMLI a preferred choice for those seeking long-term wealth creation, the company said in a statement.

    Meanwhile, another industry player, Tata AIA Life Insurance has declared Rs 1,183 crore in dividend payout to participating policyholders for the past financial year, which is 37% higher than the preceding fiscal and the highest till date. The Tata Group company said that 7,49,229 policyholders are eligible for the bonus.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 22, 2023, 12:21 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 12:21 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App