PNB MetLife Declares Bonus Of Rs 768.6 Cr For 5.52 Lakh Policyholders

PNB MetLife, the life insurance company, has announced that it has declared highest-ever bonus of Rs 768.6 crore for eligible policyholders. This bonus is 29% higher than that of the previous year and is set to benefit 5.52 lakh policyholders.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO, PNB MetLife, said, “The Rs 768.6 crore bonus is the highest we have given out till date, and this is a testament to PNB MetLife’s robust financial performance, sound investment strategies, and efficient risk management practices."

“It highlights the company’s strong position and our ability to generate sustainable returns for our policyholders. This bonus will benefit approximately 5.5 lakh PNB MetLife policyholders and enable us to assist our clients in building a more secure and confident future," Srivastava added.