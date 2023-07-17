PNB To E-auction 11,374 Houses, 2,155 Shops To Recover Loan

Most people in our country prefer to invest in property, for it is considered a reliable long-term investment. So generally, when it comes to investment, everyone is often busy looking for a house, shop or plot. Naturally, if there is an offer to buy property from anywhere at a cheap rate, why would no one want to buy it?

So, here is good news for all who want to invest in property. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is giving everyone a great opportunity to buy a house or shop at a very cheap rate. PNB is going to auction thousands of such properties that were not repaid by their owners after taking loans from the bank. Let us know how you can participate in this auction and buy cheap property.

Punjab National Bank is going to auction 11,374 houses and 2,155 shops to recover the loan. Through this, the bank will be able to recover the outstanding loan amount for a long time. Along with this, people will get a chance to buy property at a very low price. This auction will be held on July 20, although one phase was completed on July 6.