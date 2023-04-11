PNG Rates Expected To Decrease by 10%, CNG By 7-9%

As a result of the government’s announcement of a new price structure for domestically generated gas, the cost of PNG, or piped natural gas, which is used as kitchen fuel, is expected to fall. CNG, a cleaner alternative to non-renewable motor fuels like gasoline and diesel, is also expected to be available at a cheaper price. In Delhi, the cost of 1 SCM (Standard Cubic Meter) PNG is Rs. 48.59. On the other hand, 1 kg of LPG cost Rs 1.164 SCM. Accordingly, Rs 16.52 SCM of PNG will provide fuel that is equal to 14.2 kg of LPG.

The Union Cabinet agreed that rules are intended to guarantee a stable pricing regime for domestic gas users while giving producers the necessary protection against unfavourable market fluctuation and incentives for increasing production. While PNG rates are expected to decrease by 10%, CNG costs are predicted to drop by 7-9%. A piped cooking gas connection typically generates a bill every two months based on the amount used. This amount is shown on the metre that is connected to the connection.

Based on the precise consumption reading provided by the metre installed at the connection site, the user pays the bill. The customer may alternatively choose self-billing, in which case they communicate with the gas supplier by taking a picture of their metre and sending it to them via an app or website. But what happens if you decide against self-billing? Well, the business typically notifies the customer by SMS or email and even dispatches executives to note the metre reading.

For instance, a customer that consumed less than four standard cubic metres (SCM) of piped natural gas in a two-month billing cycle is required to pay the PNG’s minimum costs, which are equal to four SCM which is the minimum billing for gas volume. In several areas of the nation, PNG, an alternative to LPG, is currently transported as kitchen fuel. PNG is more affordable than LPG for the average customer.

