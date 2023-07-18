Police Verification For Tenants Made Easy Now, Here's How

Before renting your home to anyone, it is very important to know about their details and whereabouts. It gives a sense of security to the landlord that his house is safe under his tenant. Thus, the tenant verification process is one of how a landlord can verify whether the tenant is genuine or not.

But getting them verified can be a tiresome process if done offline. The Delhi Police lets a landlord complete the whole procedure online and hassle-free. The process involves a few simple steps which are as follows:

Delhi Police Verification: Online Process

Visit the official website https://delhipolice.gov.in/index

Scroll down on the page, there you will find an option for Citizen Service, click on that then click on Tenant Registration>New Account

A form will appear, now fill in the required detail such as your name, Email address, mobile number, user name, password, and so on

Click on submit once you are done filling out the form

After this a One Time Password (OTP) would be sent to your mobile number, enter the password and then click on the verify button

A notification reading “User-created successfully." will appear. For access, you will need to enter your password and username.

Enter your Credential in Citizen Login Section, then complete the section with the necessary details such as details about the owner, tenant, family, and declaration

The documents needed are as follows

A scanned copy of the tenant’s passport-size picture (Max size up to 200 KB)

A single scanned copy of Tenant I.D. (Max size up to 200 KB)

Tenant’s scanned identification with a current address

The required data will be saved when you click the Submit button.

If you wish to carry out the verification process via offline mode, you can do it in this manner

Visit the official site of https://delhipolice.gov.in/index

Click on download forms from the service section

Download the verified tenant form

Complete the form with the required owner’s and tenant’s detail and attach the required documents

Two coloured Passport-size pictures of the tenant and the owner

A copy of the tenant’s and owner’s identification, certified by them

Some clauses are also to be attached which include