Pornhub Owner MindGeek Sold to Canadian Private Equity Firm

The acquisition comes after the departure of MindGeek’s CEO Feras Antoon and COO David Tassillo in June 2022

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 05:26 IST

Montreal, Quebec

MindGeek also owns the like of Brazzers and Redtube. (Image: Pornhub twitter)
MindGeek — the owner of several popular adult entertainment sites, including Pornhub, was acquired by a Canadian private equity firm, Ethical Capital Partners (ECP).

The decision to acquire MindGeek was announced by ECP in a statement released on March 16. MindGeek is a tech company that manages some of the most popular adult entertainment platforms in the world.

Besides Pornhub, MindGeek also owns the like of Brazzers and Redtube.

“At ECP, we seek out innovative and ethically-driven companies that operate at the frontier of new, evolving industries. In MindGeek, we have identified a dynamic tech brand that is built upon a foundation of trust, safety and compliance, and with ECP’s resources and broad expertise spanning regulatory, law enforcement, public engagement and finance, we have a unique opportunity to strengthen what already exists," said Fady Mansour, founding partner, ECP, in a statement.

The acquisition comes after the departure of MindGeek’s CEO Feras Antoon and COO David Tassillo in June 2022, TechCrunch reported.

The report added that the company is also currently in the midst of multiple lawsuits that allege it has knowingly profited off of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

In its statement, ECP lists several policies in MindGeek’s trust and safety program, including its moderation practices, which require human moderators to manually review all uploads.

