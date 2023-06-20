Poultry To Flour Mill, Lucrative Businesses Farmers Can Launch Alongside Farming

India is largely an agrarian economy where most of the population is dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. The challenges in agriculture are increasing every passing day. To tackle this alarming situation, the government of India initiated schemes that the farmers could adopt to increase their income as well as profit.

However, farmers look to expand their income via various small-scale businesses, even when they are associated with farming. Some business ideas can be started with very little capital. These businesses will not only strengthen the farmers financially but also help other people in the village to get employment. Let’s take a look at some of these ideas:

1. Poultry

The demand for meat and eggs is always high in the market. One can earn big profits by starting a poultry farm. Chickens and eggs are also available at good rates in the local market, and their demand remains throughout the year. Through various schemes, the government also provides subsidies to the farmers for this business and the facility of taking loans from banks at a cheaper rate. So, poultry farming can prove to be a profitable deal for farmers who are intending to earn more.

2. Animal Husbandry and Dairy Farm

The rising population has increased the demand for milk and dairy products. Many big companies already exist in this business, but their reach is not strong in rural areas. So, one can earn big profits by starting a dairy farm business in the village. Farmers can start a dairy farm with 10–12 animals during farming. If you start some indigenous cows, then you can get a high price for milk in the market. Apart from this, animal dung will also be used as organic fertilizer in the field.