Public Sector Steel Firms Clear Rs 692 Cr Dues To MSMEs In May: Ministry

The status of pending payments to MSMEs by CPSEs of the steel ministry is being monitored on a weekly basis.

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 12:30 IST

Of the total payment, Rs 692.36 crore was paid in the last month, the ministry said. (Representative image)
Public sector steel companies paid over Rs 692.36 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in May this year, 35.6 per cent higher than the payment made in the same month last year.

According to an official statement, during April-May 2023, steel CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) have made payment of Rs 1,321.32 crore to MSMEs, which is 23.8 per cent higher than Rs 1,067.53 crore made during the corresponding period of preceding 2022-23 fiscal.

    The status of pending payments to MSMEs by CPSEs of the steel ministry is being monitored on a weekly basis to ensure that dues are cleared within the 45-day deadline.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    June 20, 2023
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 12:30 IST
