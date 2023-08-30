Trends :Aeroflex IndustriesBank HolidaysStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
Home » Business » Zee Row: No Interim Relief To Punit Goenka; SAT Lists Appeal For Sep 8

Zee Row: No Interim Relief To Punit Goenka; SAT Lists Appeal For Sep 8

The appellate tribunal said that it is not satisfied with the amount of time taken by Sebi for investigation.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 13:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Punit Goenka (File photo)
Punit Goenka (File photo)

On August 30, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) declined to grant interim relief to Punit Goenka, the former chief of Zee, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) prohibited him from occupying important roles in four Zee group companies and in the combined entity of ZEEL and Sony Pictures Networks India.

SAT asked Sebi to file a response to Punit Goenka’s appeal by September 4 and listed the matter for final hearing on September 8, Moneycontrol reported.

Goenka, the ex-CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), had filed an appeal against the Sebi directive that prevents him from occupying directorial or significant managerial roles in both the company and other entities.

Advertisement

The appellate tribunal further said that it is not satisfied with the amount of time taken by Sebi for investigation.

“Sebi can’t keep going on with its investigation," it said.

In August, Sebi passed an order revising the directions it had given to ZEEL’s former directors Subash Chandra and Goenka, asking its investigating officials to complete the enquiry in eight months.

In June, Sebi passed an interim order that had said that the Chandra and Goenka were not to hold any board or key managerial personnel position in ZEEL, its subsidiary companies or any company resultant from a merger with these companies.

Goenka and Chandra appealed against this order at the SAT, however the appellate tribunal refused to stay the same. The father-son duo were directed by SAT to file a reply/objection along with an application to vacate the stay given in the interim order.

top videos
  • Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Shines In Atlee's Film; Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Dazzle

    • Subsequently, Sebi gave the notices an opportunity for personal hearing on July 31 and asked for additional documents to better appreciate their submissions.

    The market regulator’s August order was passed pursuant to this hearing.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 30, 2023, 12:53 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 13:08 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App