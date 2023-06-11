Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » Punjab Petrol, Diesel Prices Go Up As Govt Hikes VAT

Punjab Petrol, Diesel Prices Go Up As Govt Hikes VAT

Punjab government on Sunday announced a hike in VAT on petrol and diesel price in the state.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Edited By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 12:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Petrol and diesel prices will go up after Punjab government hiked VAT in the state
Petrol and diesel prices will go up after Punjab government hiked VAT in the state

Punjab government has increased VAT on petrol and diesel price in the state. With this move, announced on June 11, the cost of one litre of petrol in the state will now be Rs 98.65 while diesel prices will be Rs 88.95 per litre.

Earlier, in February, 2023, the Punjab government imposed a 90 paise per litre VAT on petrol and diesel. This was done in order to raise additional revenue for the state.

VAT or Value Added Tax is a consumption tax that is levied on goods and services at each stage of their production and distribution, up to and including the point of sale. The VAT is ultimately borne by the consumer, but it is collected from businesses at each stage of the supply chain.

Advertisement

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel June 11 Price List: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

top videos
  • Aamir, Hrithik, Allu Arjun At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Reception | Krishna Bhatt's Wedding
  • Deepika Reciprocates Vin Diesel's Love, Visits House Site With Ranveer | The Archies New Poster
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • The VAT is collected by the state governments. Businesses that are required to register for VAT must file monthly returns with the state government. The state government then uses the information from these returns to collect the VAT from businesses.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: June 11, 2023, 11:55 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 12:26 IST
    Read More