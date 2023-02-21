Home » Business » Punjab & Sind Bank Hikes Interest Rates By 8.10% For Super Senior Citizens

Punjab & Sind Bank Hikes Interest Rates By 8.10% For Super Senior Citizens

Deposits with maturities between 180 and 364 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.10%.

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 10:35 IST

Delhi, India

The bank will charge interest at a rate of 6.75% on deposits that mature more than 2 years but less than 3 years.
The bank will charge interest at a rate of 6.75% on deposits that mature more than 2 years but less than 3 years.

Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB), a public sector lender, has raised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. The bank currently offers an interest rate of 2.80% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 30 days, and Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) is also offering an interest rate of 3.00% on deposits that mature in the next 31 to 45 days. The interest rates offered by Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) are presently 4.75% for deposits held for 46 to 90 days and 5.10% for deposits held for 91 to 179 days.

Deposits with maturities between 180 and 364 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.10%, while those with maturities between 1 and 2 years will now earn interest at a rate of 6.40%. The bank will charge interest at a rate of 6.75% on deposits that mature more than 2 years but less than 3 years. Further, a deposit tenor of 3 to 10 years offers an interest rate of 6.25%.

Advertisement

Domestic term deposits, NRO accounts, capital gain accounts under the 1988 Capital Gain Accounts Scheme, recurring deposit plans, and the PSB fixed deposit tax-saver programs are eligible for hiked rates. The revised interest rates will be implemented from February 21, 2023.

Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) states on its website that senior citizens will receive additional interest of 0.50% on term deposits of less than Rs. 2 crore. Provided the tenor deposit is over and above the mentioned rates for the maturity of 180 days. However, this benefit will not apply to NRE and NRO deposits.

RELATED NEWS

Moreover, Punjab & Sind Bank offers unique fixed deposit plans with tenors ranging from 300 days to 1051 days. Regular clients of Punjab & Sind Bank will receive an interest rate of 5.25% on the PSB Fantastic 300-day fixed deposit scheme, senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 5.75%, and super senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 6.10%.

Advertisement

Regular customers of Punjab & Sind Bank will receive an interest rate of 7.00% on the PSB Fantastic Plus 601-day fixed deposit scheme. On the other hand, senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 7.50%, and super senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 7.85%.

On the PSB e-Advantage 601-day fixed deposit program, a regular client will receive an interest rate of 7.25%, senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 7.75%, and super senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 8.10%.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: February 21, 2023, 10:30 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 10:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+33PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan At Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2023

+20PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth, Neha Sharma Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About