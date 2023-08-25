Q1 GDP Should Be Good As Quarter Went Well, Govt Priority Is To Tame Inflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, August 23, said the first quarter of the current financial year ended June 2023 did go well and the Q1 GDP numbers should be good. She also said India has showcased an accelerated pace of economic reforms in the past nine years.

India’s Q1 GDP numbers are slated to be released at the end of this month.

Speaking at the B20 Summit India 2023, the finance minister said the government’s priority is to tame inflation. “We need to cushion ourselves sufficiently against any possible shocks; need to diversify supply chains quickly."

Retail inflation soared to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly on account of spiralling prices of tomatoes and vegetables.