Qatar Airways Reports USD 1.2 Billion Profits, Fueled by World Cup Role

Qatar Airways on Wednesday reported $1.2 billion in profits over the past year, buoyed by its role in ferrying fans to the soccer World Cup.

The long-haul airline increased its revenue to $21 billion, a 45% increase over the previous year, it said. Its yearly passenger load reached 31.7 million, a 71% increase.

The airline said it transported 1.4 million passengers to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It also expanded its network to more than 160 destinations.

Qatar Airways operates out of a gleaming new airport in Qatar’s capital, Doha, and competes with long-haul carriers Emirates and Ettihad, which operate out of the nearby United Arab Emirates.