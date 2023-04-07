Quitting Your Job To Start A New Venture? Consider These Factors

Are you one of those thinking of leaving your job and starting a new venture? It can be incredibly exciting and many professionals have done this in the recent past. It’s never too late to establish your own startup. The startup culture in India is rapidly expanding and you may get required support for your new business venture.

Before taking the final plunge to start your own business, you should consider several factors to avoid financial difficulties in future.

The first step a person should take is to collect capital. Irrespective of business a budding entrepreneur should have a corpus fund. While handling business, there are certain situations, bills, or other essential services would require investment. Your savings may not be enough to handle big demands. Investments in fixed deposits, recurring deposits or mutual funds can become quite handy for your business.

Advertisement

Rather than investing in a lump sum, financial experts advise investing in small portions in different schemes. This allows you to minimise your risk.

One of the important aspects which many budding entrepreneurs ignore is how much to invest. While planning and strategising, it is essential to start the new venture with a limited investment. Using lump sum capital on some avoidable purchases can help to build a business in the long run. Setting up a business needs a regular and consistent flow of capital, hence reducing unnecessary and avoidable purchases may help to save resources.

You should assess what are your cash resources and risk tolerance before quitting your job to launch new business. Building a successful, business typically requires three to five years. Lack of funds is a common cause of failure. When entrepreneurs establish a business they search the market for investors. These investors can be very important for a startup in terms of both capital and guidance.

Advertisement

It’s better to remain employed before completing the groundwork for your prospective company. On weekends, search the market, and understand how your company can fill the gap in the market. If you are unable to do so, it’s better to avoid ditching your current full-time employment.

To groom yourself for your business, gather as much information as you can about your target audiences, and list out the obstacles you will face in your first year of entrepreneurship. Remember to put the additional cash towards savings or future debt repayment. Avoid chasing clients and reduce your expenses on advertisements in the first year of entrepreneurship. It’s better if your product or service speaks for itself. This will help you garner genuine customers over a period of time.

Read all the Latest Business News here