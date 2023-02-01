Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a total capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways in the Budget 2023-24, the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14. This capital outlay is 9 times that in 2013-14.

“This is about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14," she said during the Budget Speech 2023. She added that a total of 100 critical transport infrastructure projects have been identified for implementation.

Sitharaman also said an expert committee will be set up to make infrastructure classification and financing framework suitable for Amrit Kaal.

