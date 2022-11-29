Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Stock Price Shoots Up By Nearly Double In a Month

In the first hour of trading on Monday, shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) increased by more than 10%, reaching an all-time high of $80 per share on the BSE. The stock has been on the rise recently as a result of its price nearly doubling in November and a gain of around 98% versus a 4% increase in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

A PSU business, called Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, is engaged in the construction of rail infrastructure. The company carries out projects by raising money through the special purpose vehicle (SPV) method from strategic stakeholders and project-specific investors.

The company typically works on a turnkey basis. It manages the entire project development cycle — from conceptualisation to commissioning, including all stages of project execution up to the stage of commissioning of the new railway lines. This includes all stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management, etc.

The company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 2022 of the current fiscal year, or Q2 FY23, increased by 36.5% from the year-ago quarter to 381 crore, while its sales jumped by 22% year over year (YoY) to 4,908.9 crore in the July to September period.

In the meantime, the business announced earlier this month that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has been deemed the successful bidder in an international project in the Maldives named as Development of UTF (Uthuru Thila Falhu- Island) Harbour. This is a government of India strategic project. The project’s approximate cost is 1544.6 crore.

Additionally, it just received a contract from East Central Railway to increase the Pradhankhanta-Bandhua Section’s maximum speed capacity to 160 KMPH. As of September 2022, the government-owned 78.2% of the railway firm. The multi-bagger stock has increased by almost 148% just in the previous six months, while the PSU Railway stock has provided multi-bagger returns of more than 127% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD).

