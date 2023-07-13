Byju's: Rajnish Kumar, T V Mohandas Pai To Join Advisory Council

Edtech giant Byju’s on Thursday said SBI former chairman Rajnish Kumar and Infosys former CFO T V Mohandas Pai have accepted their invitation to join the company’s newly constituted Advisory Council. It comes against the backdrop of the startup currently facing troubles, including recent debt repayment issues and the Enforcement Directorate’s heat.

“This Council will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring Byju’s board and its CEO Byju Raveendran, on crucial matters that shape the company’s future," Byju’s said in a statement.

It added that the appointment of these two esteemed thought leaders in finance and governance to the Advisory Council underscores Byju’s commitment to enhancing its financial governance mechanisms and leveraging expert advice to drive sustainable growth and strategic decision-making.

Advertisement

The Byju’s Advisory Council is poised to bring fresh perspectives and finance acumen to help Byju’s maintain its position as a global leader in the ed-tech space.

T V Mohandas Pai said in the statement, “As part of the Advisory Council, I look forward to advising the leadership in evolving the systems of governance and financial reporting, as well as to grow an organisational structure that can serve as a resilient foundation for the future of the company."

Rajnish Kumar said, “(The company) has reached out to engage with experienced professionals with a proven track record of running large corporates and with a deep understanding of governance issues. The company has achieved an impressive growth trajectory and has built significant scale in its base of revenue, operations, and global presence."

He added that with calibrated guidance from experienced advisors who have come together to support these dynamic entrepreneurs, the company will be able to move forward and continue to contribute to this very important field of education.

Divya Gokulnath and Byju Raveendran, founders of Byju’s, in the statement, said, “We are truly honoured to welcome Rajnish Kumar and T V Mohandas Pai in the BYJU’S Advisory Council. Their decision to join this council is a resounding vote of confidence in our mission, vision, and strategic direction. Their unparalleled leadership experience and deep understanding of the finance and technology domains will greatly enrich our strategic initiatives and strengthen our governance."

Advertisement

They said that with their invaluable insights and expertise, they are confident that they will continue to have a transformative impact on the education landscape.

Advertisement

T V Mohandas Pai is a distinguished recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Mohandas Pai’s impressive tenure as the former CFO and Board Member at Infosys shaped his reputation in the technology industry. His vast experience including serving the boards of regulatory authorities, provided him with exposure to the economy and regulatory domains.