Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is around the corner. The festival celebrates the love and bonding between siblings. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated today on August 30 and Thursday, August 31.

On this special day, sisters traditionally tie Rakhi (sacred thread) around their brothers’ wrists and pray for their prosperity and long life. Brothers promise to safeguard and adore their sisters at all times. They also lavish gifts on one another and swear to protect as well as adore one another.

Rakhi Gifts For Sister

Advertisement

While sharing gifts is a traditional element of Raksha Bandhan, you may take it a step further this year by investing in a financial present to ensure your sister’s success in the future.

Let’s look at the several financial items that can be given to sisters as gifts:

Gold: Investing in gold can be advantageous for several reasons. It functions as an inflation hedge. When the value of traditional currencies falls owing to inflation, the value of gold tends to remain relatively stable, if not rise, making it a potential store of value during times of economic turmoil. Furthermore, digital gold is another alternative for gifting to your sibling instead of physical gold.

Gift Cards: Gift cards are prepaid cards offered by banks that are widely accepted in retail outlets as well as online shopping portals. It is totally up to you whether or not to include a precise amount. Your sister will be able to select her gift within one year of the date of issue due to the validity of a gift card.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP): A mutual fund scheme known as a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) can be an effective approach to help your sister realise her dreams, whether they are to travel to exotic locations, further her education, or start her own business. SIPs are a methodical approach for you to help her grow that corpus. It enables you to invest a predetermined amount of money on a regular basis, such as monthly or quarterly, rather than all at once, allowing you to prepare for many financial goals concurrently.