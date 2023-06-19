Ranking The Global Aviation Leaders: Where Does India Stand?

After the topsy-turvy global pandemic, it is safe to say that the aviation sector is back on track. The sector has regained the trust of the passengers who were a bit hesitant to avail of the flying machine. So, which are the best airlines to fly with?

The World of Statistics just published a list of the top 10 most active airlines on Twitter where American Airlines is ranked top in this category. And let’s take a look at the other 9 from the list.

While tweeting the same, the World of Statistics wrote, “Most active airlines (daily flights)" and then continued the list:

American Airlines: 5,251

Delta Air Lines: 4,630

United Airlines: 4,098

Southwest Airlines: 4,078

Ryanair: 3,034

China Eastern Airlines: 2,144

China Southern Airlines: 2,027

IndiGo: 1,844

Turkish Airlines: 1,767

Beijing Airlines: 1,562

American Airlines is the most active airline in the world ranking first. The numbers suggest that American Airlines operates around 5,251 flights daily. Delta Airlines of America follows the list in second place operating around 4,603 flights every day.

United Airlines is ranked third in the World of Statistics, with 4,098 flights each day. Southwest Airlines misses the podium just by a whisker ending up fourth with 4,078 flights daily. Ryanair is the fifth most active airline on the list, with 3,034 daily flights. China Eastern Airlines comes in the sixth number with almost 2,144 daily flights daily. Guangzhou-based China Southern Airlines ranks seventh with nearly 2,027 flights daily.

India’s Indigo is ranked eighth on this list and the only aviation company in India to make the top ten list. It operates 1,844 flights daily. With 1,767 daily flights, Turkish Airlines ranks ninth among active airlines. Last but not least, Beijing Airlines is ranked tenth among operational airlines, with 1,562 daily flights.

A user replied with a list of the same from the year 2022 that read, “Top Airlines for On-time Performance, 2022."

Azul Brazilian: 88.93% on time, 279.7k flights

All Nippon: 88.61% on time, 162.3k flights

Japan Airlines: 88.00% on time, 165.9k flights

LATAM: 86.31% on time, 451.6k flights

Delta: 83.63% on time, 1.004M flights

Avianca: 83.48% on time, 144.5k flights

Emirates: 81.30% on time, 137.5k flights

United: 80.46% on time, 789.2k flights

Qatar: 78.32% on time, 152.3k flights