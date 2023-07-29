Ranveer Singh Fees: How Much He Charges For A Movie, Brand Endorsement? His Net Worth, Investments

Ranveer Singh, whose latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit theatres on Friday, July 28, is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. With a monthly income of over Rs 2 crore, the popular actor has an estimated net worth of Rs 245 crore. Currently, he has a brand value of about Rs 1,500 crore.

Ranveer Singh charges in the range of Rs 30 crore-Rs 50 crore, according to reports. His movies so far include Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 83, Cirkus, Bajirao Mastani, and Band Baaja Baraat.

Ranveer Singh Brand Endorsements & Fees

Ranveer Singh charges between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore for brand endorsements, according to reports. Currently, he endorses Pepsi, Ching’s, Bingo!, Nivea, Jack & Jones, JBL, Maruti Suzuki, Colgate, Lloyd and Kotak.

Social Media, Special Appearance Charges

Ranveer Singh charges about Rs 80 lakh per post for social media posts, according to reports. He has around 44 million followers on Instagram, 14.2 million on Twitter, and 15 million on Facebook.

Ranveer Singh Startup Investments, Businesses

Ranveer Singh participated in the Series-D fundraising round of beauty company Sugar Cosmetics. His investment amount in the startup was not disclosed.

He also has his own music label IncInc.

Ranveer Singh Assets