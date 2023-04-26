Ratan Tata Awarded Australia's Highest Civilian Honour

The chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, has been bestowed with Australia’s highest civilian honour, the country’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell announced on Twitter. The Tata Group’s former chairman has been conferred the award for his valuable contribution to maintaining bilateral relations between India and Australia, mainly in business, trade and philanthropy. The foreign diplomat shared pictures from the ceremony on Saturday and added that Tata’s contribution has also made a significant impact in Australia.

“Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry and philanthropy not just in India, but his contributions have also made a significant impact in Australia. Delighted to confer Order of Australia (AO) honour to Ratan Tata in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the Australia-India relationship," Australia’s High Commissioner to India wrote in the caption of the tweet.

The Order of Australia honour comes a month after the industrialist was appointed as an Honorary Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia.

The 85-year-old has batted for the 2022 India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also reportedly employs the biggest Australian workforce of any Indian firm with about 17,000 employees.

In October last year, the industrialist was awarded Sewa Ratna by RSS-affiliated Sewa Bharti for his contribution to the field of philanthropy. It is a known fact that Ratan Tata and his family have engaged in charitable endeavours for more than fifty years. Tata Trusts contributes 66 per cent of the earnings made by the Tata firms under the holding Tata Sons towards charitable causes.

Apart from this, in 2020 when the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Tata Trust came forward and pledged to donate Rs 1,500 crore to fight during the difficult times by providing health kits and equipment to frontline workers and the general public.

Ratan Tata took charge as the Chairman of the group in March 1991 and stepped down from his office in 2012. He is also a 2008 recipient of India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan.

