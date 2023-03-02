Ratan Tata, Azim Premji To Shiv Nadar: Here's The List Of Top Philanthropists In India

Businessmen in India have been at the forefront of philanthropy in the country and have donated a significant portion for various causes, including education, health and environment. Forbes’ philanthropy list has also features various Indian businessmen for their personal commitments. In 2022, a total of 15 individuals in India made an annual donation of over Rs 100 crore, 20 donated over Rs 50 crore and 43 over Rs 20 crore. Here are some of the philanthropists in India:

Shiv Nadar

Self-made billionaire and philanthropist Shiv Nadar, who is the co-founder of HCL Technologies, is among the top donors in India. He has committed about $1.1 billion of his wealth over a few decades to various social causes through the eponymous Shiv Nadar Foundation, according to Forbes.

His per-day donation in 2022 was about Rs 3 crore. Till 2022, he donated about Rs 1,161 crore, mostly to the cause of education. His foundation’s trustees include his wife Kiran Nadar, daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra and son-in-law Shikhar Malhotra.

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in 2022 donated about Rs 411 crore for many causes, especially education. During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance also produced 1,000 tonnes of oxygen a day and gave over eight crore free meals to frontline workers, as per various reports.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, who is the younger son of Jamsetji Tata, is one of the major philanthropists in India. He has donated significant portion of his wealth. In 1919, the Ratan Tata Trust was established with a corpus of Rs 80 lakh, which currently exists as one of India’s oldest and most respected charity foundations.

Azim Premji

Wipro’s Azim Premji, 77, recorded the second-highest Rs 484-crore donation in 2022 after ruling at the top position for the last two consecutive years, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.

“Through our grants, we support a range of initiatives - at the level of a community of marginalised people, as well as at the level of the government service delivery systems. For instance, we support our partners to provide shelter to homeless people living on the streets of Kolkata, and support improving last-mile access to the welfare services for the communities living in the tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh," according to Azim Premji Foundation’s website.

According to reports, the Azim Premji Foundation is valued at $21 billion (about Rs 1,737,47 crore).

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani made a donation of Rs 190 crore in 2022. He also pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore to charity to mark his 60th birthday in June 2022. The donations are to be utilised in healthcare, education, and skill development, his logistics-to-energy conglomerate had said in a statement. It was largest charitable donations in Indian corporate history and joined the ranks of global billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett.

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla donated Rs 242 crore. He has given most of the money towards health care.

A M Naik

A M Naik, 80, group chairman of Larsen and Toubro, donated Rs 142 crore. He is also among the country’s most generous professional managers.

