Ratan Tata Denies Investing in Cryptocurreny After Fake Image Goes Viral

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Tuesday clarified that he has no association with cryptocurrency of any form. Tata’s clarification came after a fabricated image regarding his investment in cryptocurrency went viral on social media.

The fake image claimed Tata’s new “secret investment is making hundreds of people in India very rich".

In a tweet, the 85-year-old requested people to stay aware and underlined that any articles or advertisements mentioning his association with cryptocurrency are “absolutely untrue" and “meant to scam citizens".