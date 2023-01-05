Home » Business » Ray-Ban Maker's Unit To File Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Over Cyber Theft: Report

Ray-Ban Maker's Unit To File Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Over Cyber Theft: Report

Essilor Manufacturing (Thailand) Co says it recovered all but $100 million of the stolen funds 'through a costly and burdensome process'

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 14:23 IST

New Delhi, India

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA will have to face a lawsuit by a unit of the French maker of Ray-Ban glasses.
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA will have to face a lawsuit by a unit of the French maker of Ray-Ban glasses.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA will have to face a lawsuit by a unit of the French maker of Ray-Ban glasses. The latter claims that the bank ignored suspicious transactions as cybercriminals drained $272 million from its New York bank account, according to a Bloomberg report.

It added that Essilor Manufacturing (Thailand) Co, which operates a plant for EssilorLuxottica SA in Thailand, sued the bank in April in federal court in New York. It claimed that the lender failed to notify the company, and was aware of a pattern of fraudulent transactions that led to the theft. This is despite red flags including a jump in monthly dollar volume and the movement of money to shell companies at regional banks, often in high-risk jurisdictions.

US District Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday dismissed claims of breach of contract and negligence against JPMorgan, but said that EMTC can go forward with a claim under a New York contract law provision that requires banks to refund unauthorized payment orders from a customer, while dismissing a similar claim by Essilor International. He said the companies can file an amended complaint with redrafted breach of contract claims, according to the Bloomberg report.

Advertisement

Essilor Manufacturing (Thailand) Co said it recovered the amount except $100 million of the stolen funds “through a costly and burdensome process". It is seeking compensatory damages to be determined at trial, according to the report.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: January 05, 2023, 14:23 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 14:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone Turns 37: Top 10 Pictures of the Pathaan Actress That Scream Perfection

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Stylish Winter Wear, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Winter Style Diaries