RBI Allows Credit Suisse to Keep India Banking License: Report

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed UBS-acquired Credit Suisse to retain the banking license in its name in India, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing ET Now.

Credit Suisse, the second-largest bank in Switzerland, collapsed in March 2023 and was bought by rival UBS for about USD 3.3 billion.

The collapse was the culmination of several years of scandals and financial losses, including the collapse of two investment funds in which the bank was heavily involved.