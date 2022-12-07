Home » Business » RBI Announces 7.69% Interest Rate on Central Govt's Floating Rate Bond 2031

RBI Announces 7.69% Interest Rate on Central Govt's Floating Rate Bond 2031

It also added in the release that the weighted average yields will be computed by reckoning 365 days in a year.

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 13:34 IST

Delhi, India

Floating Rate Bonds are securities that do not have a fixed coupon rate.
Floating Rate Bonds are securities that do not have a fixed coupon rate.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday stated that the rate of interest on the Central government’s Floating Rate Bond (FRB) 2031 applicable for the half year from today, i.e December 7 to June 6, next year shall be 7.69 per cent, per annum.

“It may be recalled that FRB, 2031 will carry a coupon, which will have a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of the last three auctions (from the rate fixing day i.e. December 7, 2022) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread of one per cent," mentioned in the released statement by the RBI.

The central bank of India also added in the release that the weighted average yields will be computed by reckoning 365 days in a year.

Advertisement

Floating Rate Bonds are securities that do not have a fixed coupon rate. They have a variable coupon rate which is re-set at preannounced intervals.

RELATED NEWS

The FRB bonds have a coupon with a base rate equivalent to a weighted average yield of the last three auctions of 182 –day Treasury Bills plus a fixed spread decided by way of auction. On Tuesday, yields on the government securities ended up as traders remained cautious ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy decision.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26 per cent- 2032 bond yield on Tuesday closed at 7.2486 per cent against 7.2254 per cent closed in the previous trading session.

Earlier in the day, RBI’s rate-setting panel revised its forecast for real gross domestic product (GDP) growth downwards to 6.8 per cent. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that even after this revision in the country’s growth projections, India will remain among the fastest-growing major economy. In its last policy statement on September 30, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) projected the country’s GDP growth for the ongoing fiscal at 7 percent.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: December 07, 2022, 13:34 IST
last updated: December 07, 2022, 13:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sunny Leone Looks RAVISHING in Green Outfits; Check Out Diva’s Sexy And Sultry Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor Loves To Keep It Trendy At All Times and These Photos of The Archies Actress Are A Proof