RBI Cancels Licences Of Two Cooperative Banks Due To Inadequate Capital

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licences of two cooperative banks- Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank, Tumkur, situated in Karnataka, and Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank, Wai, Satara in Maharashtra, because of inadequate capital and no earning prospect.

Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank business has been closed with effect from July 11. Approximately 99.6% of depositors in the bank are entitled to receive money in totality from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank depositors, which are around 97.82%, are entitled to receive the money in full from the DICGC.

Every depositor in both banks is authorised to receive Rs 5 lakh up to the amount of their deposit of insurance claim from the DICGC, as a rule, mentioned by the RBI.

Both Harihareshwar Sahakari and Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank are prohibited from conducting the business of banking, which includes repayments of deposits and acceptance of deposits, among other things. Apart from that the RBI mentioned that both of the banks did not have enough capital and earning prospects, and they don’t have enough money to pay their present depositors in the future.

According to reports, DICGC has already absorbed Rs 15.06 crore of the total insured deposit of Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank depositors in the last month, on June 12. Other than this, the Commissioner of Co-operation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies are requested to issue orders to appoint a liquidator and ask banks to wind up everything.