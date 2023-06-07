Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » RBI Launches Financial Inclusion Dashboard Antardrishti; How It Will Help RBI? Check Details

RBI Launches Financial Inclusion Dashboard Antardrishti; How It Will Help RBI? Check Details

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launched a financial inclusion dashboard named 'Antardrishti'.

Advertisement

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 17:44 IST

New Delhi, India

RBI has launched a number of financial inclusion programs to promote financial literacy and access to financial services for all.
RBI has launched a number of financial inclusion programs to promote financial literacy and access to financial services for all.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently launched a financial inclusion dashboard named ‘Antardrishti’. It will provide the required insight to assess and monitor the progress of financial inclusion by capturing relevant parameters.

This facility will also enable to gauge the extent of financial exclusion at granular levels across the country so that such areas can be addressed, it said.

Presently, the dashboard is intended for internal use in the RBI, it said, adding it will further facilitate greater financial inclusion through a multi-stakeholder approach.

The Reserve Bank has been promoting financial inclusion through various policy initiatives.

Advertisement

To measure the extent of financial inclusion, it said, the central bank had constructed the Financial Inclusion (FI) Index in 2021, based on three dimensions of financial inclusion — ‘Access’, ‘Usage’ and ‘Quality’.

The FI-Index has been conceptualised as a comprehensive index incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal as well as the pension sector in consultation with the government and respective sectoral regulators.

The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion.

RBI has launched a number of financial inclusion programs to promote financial literacy and access to financial services for all.

The RBI also runs regular financial literacy campaigns through print, electronic, and social media. The campaigns aim to raise awareness about financial issues and help people make informed financial decisions.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The RBI’s financial literacy initiatives have been successful in raising awareness about financial issues.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 07, 2023, 17:30 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 17:44 IST
    Read More