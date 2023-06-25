RBI Imposes Penalty On Bank Of Maharashtra, Axis Bank & J&K Bank

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.5 crore on Jammu and Kashmir Bank for non-compliance with certain directions, including one related to ‘time-bound implementation and strengthening of SWIFT-related operational controls’.

A penalty of Rs 1.45 crore has also been imposed on Bank of Maharashtra for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions’ and Advisory on ‘Man in the Middle (MiTM) Attacks in ATMs’.

