Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the theme for the 2023 edition of its annual Financial Literacy Week (FLW).

RBI has been conducting FLW every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme among members of public across the country.

The theme selected for current year FLW is ‘Good Financial Behaviour - Your Saviour’ which will be observed between February 13 and 17, 2023.

RBI stated that the theme aligns with the overall strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education: 2020-2025 which aims at building financial resilience and well-being while creating awareness among members of public.

Focus will be on creating awareness about savings, planning and budgeting, and prudent use of digital financial services.

RBI will undertake a centralised mass media campaign during the month of February 2023 to disseminate financial awareness messages.

It has also advised Banks to give out information and create awareness among their customers.

The Reserve Bank has been taking several initiatives to improve customer awareness on extant regulations to protect consumer interests, alternative grievance redress mechanisms, safe banking practices, etc., through various media and print campaigns.

Financial inclusion and education are two important elements in the Reserve Bank of India’s developmental role.

It has created critical volume of literature and has uploaded on its website in 13 languages for banks and other stakeholders to download and use. The aim is to create awareness about financial products and services, good financial practices, going digital and consumer protection.

Last year, as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", the RBI launched a pan-India awareness programme through Ombudsman Speak and Ombudsman Talkathon events.

